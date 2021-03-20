Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,423 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workiva by 13.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 45.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

