Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,035,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $155.89 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

