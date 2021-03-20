Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 320,896 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 380,751 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 219,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

