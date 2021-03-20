Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 8.5%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 819,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,160,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $349.07 million, a PE ratio of 254.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

