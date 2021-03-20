The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 42,052 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $733.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $795.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.96.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

