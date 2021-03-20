Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.48. 1,397,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,694,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.52 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
