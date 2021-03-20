Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.48. 1,397,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,694,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

