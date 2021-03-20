Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.96. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 249.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.