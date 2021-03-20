CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,624 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in YETI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 110.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.