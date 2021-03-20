CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $510.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.39 and a 200-day moving average of $529.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

