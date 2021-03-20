CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,632 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

