CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,632 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
APPF stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $186.59.
In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
