CWM Advisors LLC Invests $470,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,672.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

