CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,856 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $63.24 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.