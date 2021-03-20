Wings Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $36,876.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00649677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024512 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

