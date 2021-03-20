Bread (BRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00649677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024512 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

