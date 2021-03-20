Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.59 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.