Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.59 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
