Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average is $249.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.