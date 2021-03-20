Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

