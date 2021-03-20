iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

