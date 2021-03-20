Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74,875 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

