Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM opened at $354.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $359.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

