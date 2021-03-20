New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 9.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.02 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 547,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 544,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.