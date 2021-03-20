Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 9.4%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.10 and last traded at $105.42. Approximately 1,870,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,956,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

