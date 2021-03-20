CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.33. 997,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 637,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

