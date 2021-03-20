LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 29.2% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $86,812.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00652501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034732 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,023,290,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,325,752 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.