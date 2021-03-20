Eric Brandt Sells 7,600 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XRAY opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.