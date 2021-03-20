Eric Brandt Sells 7,600 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of XRAY opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
