Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Shane Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

