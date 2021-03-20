Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Shane Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
