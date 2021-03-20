Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 88,648 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $90,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,059,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,049,000 after purchasing an additional 261,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000.

VTV stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $132.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

