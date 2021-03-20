Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,382 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $84,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $316.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.00 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

