Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $77,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

