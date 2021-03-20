NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,769 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 137,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

