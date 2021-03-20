Amalgamated Bank Sells 217 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $153.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $19,533,668 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

