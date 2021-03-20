Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

