Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,812.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
