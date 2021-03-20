Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,812.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.