The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,286,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,015,000 after buying an additional 893,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of HIG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.