Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1,146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 20.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,979 shares of company stock worth $14,500,108. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

