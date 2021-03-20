42,500 Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMPMU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

