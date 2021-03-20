Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $33.95 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

