Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

