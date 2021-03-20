1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGSF. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.