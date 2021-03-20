Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $150,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $399.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.36 and its 200 day moving average is $364.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

