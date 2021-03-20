Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $287,000 Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWACU opened at $11.21 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

