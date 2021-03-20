Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

