Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

LORL opened at $40.85 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.