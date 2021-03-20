Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

