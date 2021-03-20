Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,843 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $251.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

