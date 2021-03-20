Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 69,177 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,177 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $42,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

