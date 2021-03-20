Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $36,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

LPL Financial stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.