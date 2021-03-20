Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Weyerhaeuser worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

