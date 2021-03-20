Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.58 Million Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.40% of Grid Dynamics worth $34,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 742,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.95 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

