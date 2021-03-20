Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $92,960.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACEL stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 284,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 69,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

